Yvette Kanouff Joins JC2 Ventures

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- JC2 Ventures, a purpose-driven venture capital firm focused on helping global startups to scale, grow, and deliver solutions for a digital future, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Yvette Kanouff as Partner and Chief Technology Officer.

In this role, Kanouff will lead the JC2 Ventures technology strategy and she will also be the engineering interface to the JC2 Ventures investment companies and channel partners. Additionally, Kanouff will work with strategic customers across all of the firm’s startups on industry leading topics and solutions. As a member of the executive team, Kanouff will also represent JC2 Ventures within the media and industry.

Prior to joining JC2 Ventures, Kanouff served as the head of Cisco’s $7 billion service provider business. During her tenure at the global technology company, she spearheaded the innovation and business transformation of multiple service provider products, including routing, access networks, optical networking, cable networks, network function virtualization, and video and media. Before Cisco, Kanouff held several leadership roles in the areas of SaaS, cloud-centric, open, and automated solutions at companies such as Cablevision, SeaChange International, and Time Warner.

Kanouff has also received numerous industry awards and recognitions throughout her career, including the National Cable and Television Association's Vanguard Award for Leadership in Science and Technology, an Emmy Award for her work in Video on Demand with SeaChange, and Women in Comms’ Hedy Lamarr Award for Female Tech Pioneer of the Year. She was also named one of CableFAX 100, HITEC 100, and Broadcasting & Cable’s 11 most influential women in the television industry. Kanouff has bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics and holds several patents.

“I am thrilled to have Yvette join the JC2 Ventures team,” said John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures and former Executive Chairman and CEO of Cisco. “I have worked with Yvette for years, and I can confidently say that she is one of the best in optimizing engineering operations, building tight win-win customer relationships, making tough decisions, and scaling products and organizations. With her expertise in the areas of both technology and business, Yvette will contribute greatly to our work with startups as they scale in engineering and product development.”

“I am excited to be part of JC2 Ventures and help advance the firm’s technical and engineering capabilities,” said Kanouff. “I share the firm’s belief that startups will define the future in terms of job creation, innovation, inclusion, and economic growth, and I look forward to collaborating with each portfolio company on their growth journeys. It is an honor to contribute to the JC2 Ventures mission, and I also look forward to continuing my active work on boards within not only the JC2 startups, but also the industry at large, standards organizations, and external companies.”

