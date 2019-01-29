ThinkAnalytics Hires Chief Marketing Officer

& cplSiteName &

GLASGOW & LOS ANGELES -- ThinkAnalytics, the global leader in personalized content discovery and advanced viewer analytics and engagement solutions, has appointed industry veteran Tracy Geist as Chief Marketing Officer and member of the board of directors. As ThinkAnalytics expands its client portfolio globally, Tracy will lead ThinkAnalytics’ worldwide marketing, product management, and partner strategy.

Tracy has 25 years’ experience in the industry, most recently as head of global product and partner strategy at Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software and Solutions division where she drove the business’s strategy and relationships with strategic partners around the world. Prior to that she was SVP of product for Sonifi Solutions, responsible for product and partner strategy for its entertainment solutions for the hospitality industry.

Before joining Sonifi, Tracy was SVP of international business development and partnerships at Digitalsmiths until its acquisition by TiVo. Tracy also spent 11 years at OpenTV where she was SVP of marketing and business development. Tracy sits on the advisory board of several companies and is the founder and managing partner of Thirteen Elephants, a strategic consulting company focused on multi-screen media convergence.

