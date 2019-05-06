Ted Grauch Upped to President of Blonder Tongue

OLD BRIDGE, NJ -- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American: BDR) (the “Company”) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has promoted Edward R. “Ted” Grauch to President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Grauch will also retain his existing title of Chief Operating Officer.

Ted will continue to report directly to Bob Pallé, the Company’s CEO, maintaining his focus on developing the Company’s product strategy, sales, marketing, and technology activities. The heads of each of those departments (sales, marketing and engineering) will continue to report directly to Ted. The Company’s manufacturing and finance departments will continue to report directly to Bob Pallé.

Ted, who holds an MBA from Johns Hopkins University, is also a degreed electrical and computer engineer and has more than 20 years of experience in executive level management and 30 years working in the video, internet and security services provider industries.

Immediately prior to joining Blonder Tongue, Ted served as President of Kaon USA, Inc., the US subsidiary of South Korea-based KaonmediaCo., Ltd., the world’s fifth largest Set-Top and Broadband device manufacturer, where his responsibilities included all management, finance, technology marketing and differentiation, competing within the North American market as a major electronics supplier.

Commenting on Ted’s appointment, CEO Bob Pallé said, “Ted’s promotion to President is a reflection of his significant contributions to our organization and its ongoing transformation into a Tier 1/Tier 2 customer-focused technology company. This promotion is also a further step in our succession planning.”

