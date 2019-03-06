& cplSiteName &

Synamedia Adds Two to Senior Team

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/5/2019
LONDON -- Synamedia, the largest independent video software provider, has expanded its senior team with the appointment of respected industry professionals Mark Billinge as VP of Operations & Services Product Management from MENA operator OSN, and Avidan Lamdan as VP of Platform Product Management from Kaltura.

Alongside Synamedia’s other product management heads, Mark and Avidan will be responsible for refining and driving Synamedia’s platform, operations and services to meet current and future market requirements.

Mark joins Synamedia from DTH satellite operator OSN where he spent 12 years, the last six as CTO. His operational expertise will be invaluable as Synamedia delivers scalable, carrier-grade services to support the growing demand for its cloud-based offerings. In addition, Mark will lead Synamedia’s services product management team, ensuring that the firm’s growing range of services align with the product portfolio and with customers’ needs.

Avidan will lead Synamedia’s Foundation and Infinite product management teams - including the Cloud DVR solution, which is integrated with Infinite and is also offered as a standalone solution. Avidan joins from Kaltura, where he was SVP Strategy and before that Senior Vice President, Products and VP R&D. Previously, Avidan was CTO and VP of R&D at Tvinci until Kaltura acquired the business in 2014.

