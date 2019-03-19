& cplSiteName &

Ssimwave Taps Sales Director

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/19/2019
50%
50%

WATERLOO, ON. -- SSIMWAVE, an innovator in the science of perceptual video quality measurement, today announced that Jim Daves, an integral contributor to the adoption of new technologies throughout his cable career, has joined the company as Director of Sales.

Daves, who most recently had been senior director of sales, strategic accounts for Verizon Media’s Volicon arm, will be responsible for meeting expanded customer interest in SSIMWAVE solutions within the content, service provider and advertising sectors. Earlier this year, SSIMWAVE announced the hiring of Carlos Hernandez as vice president of sales, international and Brent Ross as director of sales to drive global growth.

With Volicon, Daves worked closely to drive deployment of video monitoring and logging solutions with North American Tier 1 and Tier 2 pay-TV providers. Previously he successfully helped the industry maximize the value of emerging technologies as senior director, sales with Ericsson, Triveni Digital and Scientific Atlanta’s Power TV arm and as senior account executive with Technicolor. Earlier in his career, he was a regional sales manager with General Instrument Corporation and later with Hybrid Networks, for which he helped to pioneer the growth of broadband services.

Ssimwave

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei Heats Up Microwave for 5G Backhaul
By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Huawei Services Bring the Best 5G Into Reality
By Steven Wu, President of Consulting & Service Solution Sales Dept., Carrier BG, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Touring a Mini Data Center for Mobile Edge Computing
More Slideshows
Infographics