SCTE CEO Joins The Cable Center's Innovation Group

DENVER -- The Cable Center has announced a new addition to their circle of Innovation Laureates, an esteemed group of leaders who have transformed the cable industry with shrewd business moves, groundbreaking ideas, and bold decisions. Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE, will join forces with The Center to mentor, teach, and motivate the next wave of cable industry leaders.

The Cable Center’s Innovation Laureates consist of cable’s top executives and renowned pioneers, from business leaders and marketers to engineers and technical trailblazers. The Laureates help drive The Cable Center’s mission and programs, with a primary focus on inspiring a new generation of leaders who will propel the industry’s future. Some of the initiatives and programs that the Innovation Laureates actively participate in include: serving as keynote and/or guest class speakers during the Intrapreneurship Academy (IA), which teaches cable industry rising stars how to effect change within their organizations; and engaging university students through The Cable Center’s student-focused initiative, the Mavericks Lecture Series.

The Cable Center’s Innovation Laureates are:

Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.

Nomi Bergman, senior executive officer, Advance/Newhouse Partnership

Matt Blank, former advisor, Showtime Networks Inc.

Julian Brodsky, co-founder & vice chairman (retired), Comcast Corporation

Jim Chiddix, former CTO, Time Warner Cable

Rich DiGeronimo, EVP, product & strategy, Charter Communications

Frank Drendel, chairman, Commscope

Mark Dzuban, president & CEO, SCTE•ISBE

Mike Fries, CEO & vice chairman, Liberty Global

Leo J. Hindery, managing partner, InterMedia Partners

Mike LaJoie, founding partner, Jinsei 2.0; former CTO, Time Warner Cable

Ken Lowe, chairman of the board, president & CEO, Scripps Networks Interactive

Paul Maxwell, CEO, Media-Max Advisors

Phil McKinney, president & CEO, CableLabs

Trygve Myhren, owner & president, Myhren Media

Josh Sapan, president & CEO, AMC Networks

Quentin Schaffer, EVP, corporate communications, HBO

Evan Shapiro, owner, eshapTV

David Zaslav, president & CEO, Discovery Inc.

Jeff Zucker, president, CNN Worldwide

