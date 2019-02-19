Petrichor Taps Sean Rooney as CEO

DENVER -- Petrichor Networks, a privately held company providing cloud-native software for advanced advertising and IP video operations, today announced that the Board of Directors has elected Sean Rooney as Chief Executive Officer effective December 1, 2018. Rooney succeeds John Boland, who remains an active advisor to the company.

“We’re thrilled to have Sean join Petrichor Networks as our Chief Executive Officer, primarily for his extensive knowledge of our industry and his proven track record of leading Sales at several technology companies, where his leadership resulted in rapid growth - culminating in successful exits and acquisitions,” explained Mike Hayashi, Chairman of the Board at Petrichor. “Sean has already played a key role as an Advisor, securing a strategic investment and global partnership expanding our reach. We heartily welcome Sean and his efforts to pave the way to future success at Petrichor.”

A seasoned executive in the technology, broadband, and software industries in his 30-year career, Rooney held numerous senior leadership roles at Sony and venture capital-backed startups: Broadbus (acquired by Motorola), BigBand Networks (NASDAQ IPO), Edgeware AB (NASDAQ-Stockholm IPO), This Technology (acquired by Comcast), and Metrological Group. Rooney expanded his career gaining key entrepreneurial experience as Founder/CEO of Blossm (social networking app) and serving as an angel investor and advisor to several companies in the blockchain software and social networking spaces. Rooney holds a BA in Political Science from The Ohio State University, a Master’s in International Business from the University of South Carolina, and study abroad and executive training programs at Oxford and Harvard universities.

Mr. Rooney joins at a time of great momentum for Petrichor, as its flagship product, Aqueduct for Live TV, enters a next-generation ad insertion field trial with a Tier-1 North American operator. Further expanding its sales pipeline, Petrichor recently signed a reseller agreement with video delivery platform leader, SeaChange. SeaChange offers content and service providers a complete delivery platform for linear, VOD and TSTV over managed and unmanaged networks.

Petrichor Networks