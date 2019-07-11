New Blood at Disney/ESPN Media Networks

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney and ESPN Media Networks today announces that Ryan Blood has joined the team as vice president, Affiliate Sales. In this role, Ryan leads the Burbank, Calif.-based sales team overseeing national distribution accounts that include AT&T, DISH, and Hulu, among others.

Most recently, Ryan served as director of content strategy and programming acquisitions for Verizon’s Fios TV, Media Services and Wireless, which included leading Verizon’s renewal with Disney/ABC and ESPN networks. Prior to Verizon, Ryan held the role of vice president, content AT&T Entertainment Group, responsible for various programmer negotiations for AT&T and DIRECTV platforms, and serving as chief of staff for AT&T’s chief content officer.

Ryan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health policy and administration from Penn State University and a Juris Doctor degree in sports and entertainment law from the University of Pittsburgh. He is also an executive board member for Regular Hero, a non-profit group that provides resources for at risk youth.

