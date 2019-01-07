& cplSiteName &

Mary Meduski Elected to Cable One Board

7/1/2019
PHOENIX -- Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) (the “Company” or “Cable ONE”) today announced the election of Mary E. Meduski to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Meduski currently serves as President and CFO and is a member of the board of directors of TierPoint, a leading national provider of information technology and data center services, including colocation, cloud computing, and managed IT services. She also serves as President and CFO of Cequel III, TierPoint’s management company. Prior to joining TierPoint, Meduski served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Suddenlink Communications. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Boston University.

“We are very pleased to welcome Mary to our Board of Directors and look forward to the knowledge and energy that she will bring,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Cable ONE. “Her extensive background in the media, telecommunications, and technology industries in combination with her strong financial expertise will make her a valuable asset to both Cable ONE and our shareholders.”

Meduski’s election increases the size of the Board to nine members. She will serve on the Audit Committee.

