Liberty Media Shifts Financial Management

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty") (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced the following management changes effective as of July 1st.

Mark D. Carleton has retired as Chief Financial Officer of Liberty, a position he has held since 2016. Mr. Carleton has become a Senior Advisor and he will remain focused on several of Liberty’s key portfolio companies.

Brian Wendling, who has been at Liberty since 1999 and Controller since 2011, has been appointed to the additional role of Principal Financial Officer. Mr. Wendling also serves as Chief Financial Officer to Liberty TripAdvisor.

Rich Baer, Liberty’s General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, who has been at Liberty since 2013, will assume the added title of Chief Administrative Officer, with an additional emphasis on recruiting and developing talent across Liberty and our portfolio companies.

Courtnee Chun, who has run Liberty’s investor relations group since 2008, will assume the additional title of Chief Portfolio Officer recognizing her important involvement with many of our companies, including her role in monitoring and enhancing their operating performance. The aforementioned roles will all report into Greg Maffei, Liberty President and CEO.

Liberty Media