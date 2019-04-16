& cplSiteName &

Katherine Gessner Named President of MCTV

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/16/2019
MASSILLON, Ohio -- Katherine Gessner was named President of MCTV effective April 13, 2019, following the retirement of Robert (Bob) Gessner.

Katherine represents the third generation of local family leadership at MCTV, following in her father and grandfather’s footsteps. She was unanimously named president upon Bob’s April 13 retirement. Katherine joined the MCTV team in 2013 as the sales and marketing manager and has held several roles at MCTV — most recently vice president of strategic planning and policy — before being named president. Katherine grew up in the cable and TV world and plans to use this, combined with her MBA from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver and background in management, business and strategic planning to jump into her new role. Katherine plans to continue leading the company based on MCTV’s mission of ‘empowering people and strengthening communities through innovative technology and exceptional service.’

“Katherine, without a doubt, will continue to take MCTV to new heights in the industry,” states Bob. “She has already made an impact and is being recognized as an influential leader in the cable and Internet industry.”

Katherine has received industry recognition as a Multichannel News 40 Under 40 in 2015, Cablefax People to Watch in 2018, and Cablefax 100 in 2019.

Similar to her father and grandfather, Katherine is deeply rooted in, and values the importance of supporting the communities where her team lives, works and plays. She currently sits on the boards for the Massillon Public Library, Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce, Stark State College Foundation and Stark County Hunger Task Force. She also is a graduate of the Women in Cable Telecommunications Rising Leaders Program and a graduate of Leadership Stark County.

MCTV
