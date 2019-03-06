& cplSiteName &

John Chambers Joins Averon Advisory Board

3/4/2019



SAN FRANCISCO -- Today Averon announced that John Chambers has joined the Averon Advisory Board, an exemplary lineup of experts and former executives from research institutes, startups and Fortune 500 companies. Chambers is the founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, where he has helped disruptive startups from around the world build and scale effectively. Prior to founding JC2 Ventures in January 2018, Chambers served as the CEO and executive chairman at Cisco Systems, where he helped grow the company's revenues from $70 million to $47 billion during his 20+ years leading the global technology giant.

"In the Digital Age, the currency between companies and their consumers is trust and privacy. The world urgently needs to combat cybercrime and improve experiences online, and Averon recognizes that fully," said Chambers. "I look forward to contributing to Averon's mission of restoring sanity to online identity and opening doors to valuable new consumer experiences as a member of the Board. Averon is the gold standard for digital identity, and I am delighted to join forces with this stellar team."

Chambers joins Averon's extraordinarily talented Advisory Board members, including:

  • Sheila Marcelo, Care.com founder, chair and CEO
  • John Hjelmstad, WeWork vice president of engineering and former head of Google Identity
  • Emily Ward, former vice president and worldwide chief technology counsel for eBay and PayPal
  • James Kondo, former vice president of Twitter and chair of Twitter Japan
  • Esther Dyson, executive founder of Wellville
  • K. V. Rao, founder of Aviso and former co-founder/president of Zuora
  • Professor John M. Smith, top expert on cryptography and cybersecurity, and the Olga & Alberico Pompa Professor of Engineering, Applied Science & CIS at UPenn
  • Ruvan Cohen, former managing director of Citibank's global credit card business

Averon

