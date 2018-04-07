Geir Magnusson Named CTO of fuboTV

NEW YORK – fuboTV (fubo.tv), the leading sports-first live streaming TV service in the U.S., has added AppNexus veteran Geir Magnusson Jr. to its world-class management team as chief technology officer. Magnusson is based in fuboTV’s New York City headquarters and reports directly to David Gandler, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Magnusson’s appointment is the latest news for fuboTV, which earlier this week became the first virtual MVPD to launch 4K HDR, ahead of rivals owned by media and technology giants such as AT&T, Alphabet, DISH Network and Sony.

“We are delighted to welcome aboard Geir,” said Gandler. “He has a strong track record of scaling complex global platforms and a proven ability to guide transformation at leading tech companies.”

Gandler continued: “Although only three years old, fuboTV is an industry leader in delivering new and innovative live video technology and features to the virtual Pay TV space. We believe Geir’s expertise and passion for innovation will ensure we maintain our leadership position as we deliver to consumers a next generation live OTT experience.”

Magnusson, who will double the company’s engineering team over the next few months, is tasked with accelerating the pace of fuboTV’s tech development and operations and building on the already-strong technology powering the streaming platform. The independent start-up continues to defy the odds by successfully going head-to-head with major companies competing in the live streaming space. In addition to adding 4K capabilities earlier this week, fuboTV was among the first virtual MVPDs to launch Cloud DVR, 60FPS picture quality and in-app billing, and was the first to fully implement SCTE 224 blackout technology standards.

