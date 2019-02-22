Former Qualcomm Exec Mike Finley Named CEO of Boingo

LOS ANGELES -- Boingo Wireless, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, today announced that its board of directors has unanimously elected Mike Finley as chief executive officer. Finley will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since August 2013. Finley succeeds Boingo’s current CEO and chairman of the board Dave Hagan, who has announced his desire to retire after 17 years of service to the company. Hagan will continue to serve as a member of the board, while Lance Rosenzweig, Boingo’s lead independent director, will become chairman of the board. All changes will take effect March 18, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as Boingo’s CEO, Finley spent nearly nine years at Qualcomm, most recently as president of North America and Australia. His responsibilities included all carrier and new business development; OEM sales for mobile, computing, auto, connectivity, IOT, voice and music; product marketing; marketing and public relations; engineering services; and operations.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Boingo at this moment in the wireless industry,” said Finley. “With its portfolio of high-volume indoor venues, Boingo is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of the need for greater densification and indoor coverage that 5G requires. I look forward to helping the Boingo team accelerate growth even further as 5G comes to market, and I thank Dave for his extraordinary leadership for the past 17 years.”

Reaffirming Financial Guidance

Boingo remains confident in its vision and strategy and is reaffirming its full-year financial guidance publicly provided on November 1, 2018.

Boingo Wireless