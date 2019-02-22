& cplSiteName &

Former Qualcomm Exec Mike Finley Named CEO of Boingo

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/22/2019
50%
50%

LOS ANGELES -- Boingo Wireless, the leading distributed antenna system (DAS), small cells and Wi-Fi provider that serves consumers, carriers and advertisers worldwide, today announced that its board of directors has unanimously elected Mike Finley as chief executive officer. Finley will continue as a member of the board, where he has served since August 2013. Finley succeeds Boingo’s current CEO and chairman of the board Dave Hagan, who has announced his desire to retire after 17 years of service to the company. Hagan will continue to serve as a member of the board, while Lance Rosenzweig, Boingo’s lead independent director, will become chairman of the board. All changes will take effect March 18, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as Boingo’s CEO, Finley spent nearly nine years at Qualcomm, most recently as president of North America and Australia. His responsibilities included all carrier and new business development; OEM sales for mobile, computing, auto, connectivity, IOT, voice and music; product marketing; marketing and public relations; engineering services; and operations.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Boingo at this moment in the wireless industry,” said Finley. “With its portfolio of high-volume indoor venues, Boingo is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of the need for greater densification and indoor coverage that 5G requires. I look forward to helping the Boingo team accelerate growth even further as 5G comes to market, and I thank Dave for his extraordinary leadership for the past 17 years.”

Reaffirming Financial Guidance

Boingo remains confident in its vision and strategy and is reaffirming its full-year financial guidance publicly provided on November 1, 2018.

Boingo Wireless

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics