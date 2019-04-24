Former AT&T-DirecTV Exec John Ward Named CTO of In Demand

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- In Demand, the leading transactional video on demand and pay per view programming distributor owned by Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications, today announced that media industry veteran John Ward has joined the company as CTO. He will report to Dale Hopkins, In Demand’s President and CEO.

In his new role, Ward will be responsible for driving the scale, efficiency, and speed-to-market advances in transactional video on demand (TVOD) and pay per view (PPV) entertainment to the millions of homes In Demand services each week. Additionally, he will elevate In Demand’s technical vision and identify new, best-in-class technologies to move the industry forward. Ward will also run day-to-day technology operations.

Ward has worked for the AT&T Entertainment Group, DirecTV, and Fox Sports in a variety of executive production and content operation roles. During those years, Ward racked up 12 Sports Emmy wins including the prestigious George Wensel Technical Achievement Award for the MLB Network 4K/HD Dualcast that introduced ultra high-definition TV sports coverage for displays with 4K resolution.

Ward sits on the Advisory Boards of the Sports Video Group, an industry organization, and Videocoin, a blockchain technology start-up. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President, Operations for Deluxe Entertainment Services where he was responsible for oversight of production, operations, and a staff of editors that created content for distribution via major theatrical release, linear television, and over-the-top (OTT) distribution.

In Demand