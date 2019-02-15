& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: MTN Uganda CEO Deported

Paul Rainford
2/15/2019
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Telefónica improves its network visibility with Ixia; Telia's Uzbek fine fallout keeps falling out; DriveNets raises $110 million.

  • Wim Vanhelleputte, the CEO of MTN Uganda, has been deported from Uganda. In a short statement, the operator said that it had not been notified of the grounds for the deportation and that it was "working hard" to establish them. In the meantime, Gordian Kyomukama, currently CTO, has been made acting chief executive.

  • Telefónica has chosen US-based Ixia (Nasdaq: XXIA) to provide analytics software for monitoring the Spanish giant's physical and virtual networks worldwide. Among the Ixia offerings being deployed by Telefónica are network packet brokers, network tap products and the Ixia Fabric Controller.

  • A new ruling from the Stockholm district court means that Telia will be paying an outstanding US$208.5 million fine relating to corrupt practices at its Uzbekistan subsidiary to either the Netherlands or the US. Originally, Sweden had also been in the frame to receive the money. Three former Telia employees were implicated in the scandal, which took a $965 million toll on the operator. (See Eurobites: Telia Coughs Up $965M to Exit Uzbek Nightmare and Eurobites: Uzbek Fine Takes Toll on Telia.)

  • DriveNets, an Israeli networking software company, has raised $110 million in its first funding round. DriveNets, which has 150 employees and plans to employ 200 by the end of the year, was founded in late 2015 by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky and has been self-funded until now. Network Cloud is its flagship product. (See Cloud-Native Router Startup DriveNets Banks $110M, Takes on Cisco et al.)

  • French communications regulator Arcep has been hosting a 5G hackathon this week with students from Epitech, a private college that has campuses throughout France. Among other tasks, participants were asked to develop a display system for spectrum allocation maps, consider how blockchain technology could play a part in tracking spectrum allocation, and develop a "serious game" that makes it possible to see how spectrum transactions will play out.

  • Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has found itself a new auditor, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) with another one of the UK's "big four" accounting firms, Ernst & Young. The move follows some argy-bargy relating to the demise of phone retailer Phones 4u, which sued Vodafone (and others) over what it saw as unfair practices that hastened its fall from grace: PWC was auditor of both Vodafone and Phones 4u at the time.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    Featured Video
    Flash Poll
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    April 2, 2019, New York, New York
    April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
    May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
    May 21, 2019, Nice, France
    September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
    October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
    October 10, 2019, New York, New York
    November 5, 2019, London, England
    December 3, 2019, New York, New York
    December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    April 18, 2019
    Maintaining HFC Network
    June 20, 2019
    Adopting Cloud Computing
    July 18, 2019
    Bracing for the 5G Era
    September 19, 2019
    Bringing HDR video to Life
    October 17, 2019
    Automating the Cable Network
    November 14, 2019
    Securing the Cable Network
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    The Right Insight to the Right Person at the Right Time
    By Tom Griffin, VP Strategic Alliances, SevOne
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
    More Slideshows
    Infographics