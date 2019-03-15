CommScope IDs Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope, a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, named its second annual Lifetime Achievement Award winners for innovation. Honored were Thomas Kummetz, PhD, vice president, Research and Development for CommScope’s Mobility Solutions, and the “Optical Fiber Assembly” patent, invented by Erik Peeters, Engineer II, Research and Development, Product Development for CommScope’s Connectivity Solutions.

The awards were announced and presented on March 7 during CommScope’s 2019 Innovators in Action Summit in Charlotte, N.C. The annual event also included recognition of more than 70 global team members from 42 award-winning engineering and technology projects from 2018 that demonstrate the company’s best agility, breakthrough, cost reduction, and customer impact innovations.

The 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award—Innovator was presented to Kummetz. This award recognizes individuals who are distinguished by the depth and consistency of their technical contributions throughout their careers at CommScope.

Based in Buchdorf, Germany, and with more than 30 years of experience working in the telecommunications industry, including five years of research in opto-electronics, Kummetz has spent almost 25 years with CommScope. With 189 patents in 34 patent families to his name, Kummetz’s most notable accomplishments include the four patents out of six held by CommScope that are essential for a digital distributed antenna system (DAS). His patent for distributed power over DAS is recognized widely as one of the high value patents in the industry.

U.S. Patent Number 6,504,986: “Optical Fiber Assembly” received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award—Patent. This award is presented in recognition of the patent that has significant commercial impact for CommScope based on its overall financial and strategic contribution to the company. Peeters accepted the award for this patent granted in January 2003.

CommScope