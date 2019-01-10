Comcast's Marchetti, Charter's Monaghan to Co-Chair Cable-Tec Expo 2020

NEW ORLEANS -- Ed Marchetti, senior vice president of operations for Comcast, and Tom Monaghan, senior vice president, field operations for Charter Communications, will co-chair the program committee for SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2020 in Denver, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

Marchetti and Monaghan will bring an enhanced operations focus to an event that is intended to help the industry "Imagine the Possibilities" in a world of ever-expanding technical opportunity, from today's DOCSIS networks to tomorrow's 10G platform. Cable-Tec Expo 2020 will focus on the needs of the networks of the future – increased speed, agility, service availability and reliability – as well as the workforce transformation required to drive satisfaction for a new breed of customer and ROI for the industry.

The largest and premier cable industry event in the Americas, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo annually attracts thousands of attendees and upwards of 400 exhibitors from scores of countries around the world. Cable-Tec Expo 2020 is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13 through Oct. 16 at Denver's Colorado Convention Center.

"With seemingly no limits on how far technology can take our industry, it's vital that our operational capabilities stay aligned with technological evolution," said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE•ISBE. "Ed Marchetti and Tom Monaghan have been true change managers as industry needs have shifted, creating operational paradigms that support how our customers can live, work, learn and play – now and in the future."

