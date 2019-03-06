Charter Promotes Two Programming Execs

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that David Lange has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Programming Acquisition. Lange will continue to oversee negotiations for VOD/SVOD, PPV, Premium Movie Channels and all advanced rights such as streaming, advanced advertising, TV Everywhere, new platforms and OTT. He will continue to report to Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition, and be based out of Charter’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT.

Lange joined Time Warner Cable in 2005 as Associate Counsel and most recently served as Group Vice President, Programming Acquisition at Charter. He holds a BA in modern European history from Harvard and a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School.

In a separate announcement

STAMFORD, Conn. – Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that Julie Unruh has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Programming Financial Operations and Analytics. Unruh will continue to report to David Ellen, Senior Executive Vice President, and be based out of Charter’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, CT.

Unruh joined Charter in 2004 as Senior Director, Revenue Assurance, a business unit she was hired to build. Prior to Charter, she served as an advisory practice manager for PricewaterhouseCoopers, specializing in the delivery of services to the cable industry.

In 2018, Unruh was named a Woman to Watch by Multichannel News as part of its annual Wonder Women celebration honoring female leadership. She holds a BA and a master’s degree in accounting from Michigan State University.

Charter Communications