Charter Hires Cameron Blanchard as SVP, Communications

9/16/2019

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) today announced that Cameron Blanchard has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Communications. Blanchard will serve as the Company's chief media relations spokesperson and strategist, will manage the day-to-day media relations function enterprise-wide, and will oversee strategic external communications including management of Charter's corporate narrative. She will report to David Ellen, Senior Executive Vice President, and be based in Stamford, CT.

"Cameron is a true communications professional whose expertise and leadership will be an asset to the Company," said Ellen. "Cameron will play an instrumental role as Charter continues advancing new technologies and services and strengthens its leadership position in the industry."

Blanchard most recently served as Chief Communications Officer at Condé Nast where she oversaw internal and external communications, and led the development and execution of the company's communications plan, supporting the overall business strategy. She joined Condé Nast from NBCUniversal where she served in a number of leadership positions during her nineteen year tenure with the Company. As SVP of Corporate Communications she led communications and media relations for all corporate functions and oversaw internal messaging to 30,000 NBCUniversal employees worldwide.

Blanchard earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism at the University of Oregon and currently serves as a member of the Journalism Advancement Council for the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communication.

