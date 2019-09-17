Charter Has a New CTO

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) today announced that Stephanie Mitchko has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Mitchko will oversee the company's Network, Mobile, Video and Software Engineering teams, as well as Network Architecture, Technology Policy, and Emerging Technology organizations. She will report to Rich DiGeronimo, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and have offices in both Stamford and Denver.

"Stephanie's expertise in engineering and technology strategy will be a powerful asset to Charter and we are excited to have her join the team," said DiGeronimo. "Her extensive experience and leadership capabilities will help Charter continue to leverage its superior network and technology to deliver customers a transformative connectivity experience."

Mitchko joins Charter from Cadent, a provider of data-driven solutions for buying and selling TV Advertising, where she served as joint CTO and COO. As leader of operations and IT teams, Mitchko oversaw day-to-day operations and the development and execution of strategic initiatives. She was also responsible for overseeing all technical strategy and the development of Cadent's proprietary media planning platform. Prior to joining Cadent Mitchko served as Senior Vice President of Video Infrastructure Software at Cablevision Systems Corp. where she was responsible for the software development of new consumer-facing technologies.

Mitchko holds a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Polytechnic University in New York. She also teaches as a guest lecturer at NYU Stern School of Business and is a member of the NYU Poly Enterprise Learning Board.