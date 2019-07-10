Atlantic Broadband Names President

Montréal -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications") is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank van der Post to the position of President of Atlantic Broadband, effective November 4, 2019. He will be based in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Mr. van der Post joins Atlantic Broadband from KPN, a Dutch multi-service telecommunications operator with more than seven million customers in the residential and enterprise markets, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and was a member of the firm's Management Board from 2015 to 2018. Before joining the telecom company, Mr. van der Post spent several years in the airline and hospitality industries, having held senior leadership roles for top organizations across the world including British Airways, where he was Managing Director and Executive Board Member, InterContinental Hotels Group, where he worked for over 20 years and rose to the position of Vice President Operations, Eastern US and the Caribbean, and Jumeirah Group in Dubai where he was Chief Operating Officer.

"I am excited to join Atlantic Broadband and Cogeco Communications, and am delighted to be moving back to the US where I studied and spent more than 15 years earlier in my career," said Mr. van der Post. "I look forward to working with the entire team to lead Atlantic Broadband to the next stage of its growth, bringing a strong focus on customer experience as it amplifies its marketing activities and reinforces its brand in this highly competitive market."

Cogeco

Atlantic Broadband

