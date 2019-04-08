& cplSiteName &

Ateme Hires Video Industry Vet as North America VP & GM

PARIS -- ATEME (ISIN: FR0011992700) announces the hiring of Ray Fitzgerald as Vice-President & GM of its North American organization. Fitzgerald brings over 25 years of sales and executive management experience to ATEME. Prior to joining ATEME, Fitzgerald held key leadership roles at Edge Gravity (Ericsson), SeaChange International, ActiveVideo Networks and BigBand Networks. Throughout his career, Fitzgerald has been instrumental in developing and defining the go to market strategy and sales organization to drive revenue growth and establish market dominance for those companies.

“I am excited to join ATEME top management team and take responsibility for North American operations. ATEME has established itself as the industry leader in HEVC, H264, MPEG2 video compression solutions for the Broadcast, MVPD, DTH, IPTV and OTT market segments. My objective, and the goal for the entire organization is to continue innovating and delivering excellent execution across the market segments to drive revenue growth and clear market leadership by supporting our customers with world class compression solutions.” said Mr. Fitzgerald.

