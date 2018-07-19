& cplSiteName &

AT&T Vet Kris Rinne Joins the Synchronoss Board of Directors

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/25/2018
50%
50%

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms, today announced that Kris Rinne has been elected to Synchronoss’ board of directors.

Rinne, who held a number of senior executive positions at AT&T’s family of companies over the course of almost four decades, most recently served as senior vice president, network and product planning, at AT&T Services, Inc. In this role, she was responsible for leading the team charged with planning the technology evolution of AT&T’s global IP backbone, the wireless network, wireless device requirements and certification, as well as the technical solutions for the company’s products and services.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kris to Synchronoss as our newest board member,” said Glenn Lurie, Chief Executive Officer and President of Synchronoss. “Kris is a true telecom pioneer whose name is rightly associated with many industry firsts, including the world’s first wide-scale deployment of high-speed mobile data networks, the launch of one of the first distributed architectures of 4G LTE and the original iPhone. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Kris for much of my career and am excited to have her innovative thinking added to our board.”

Rinne, who retired from AT&T in 2014, brought early leadership in deploying GSM technology in the United States, setting the stage for the success of the 3GPP family of technologies. While with AT&T, she served many roles, including heading the company’s network technologies organization. A “Women in Technology” Hall-of-Famer, as well as a member of the “Wireless Hall of Fame,” Rinne formerly held the posts of vice president of technology strategy for SBC Wireless and managing director of operations at Southwestern Bell Mobile Services. Her contributions to the industry also include serving as chairperson of the Board of Governors at 3G Americas, LLC, and the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS).

“I’m both delighted and honored to join Synchronoss’ dynamic and talented board,” said Rinne. “Synchronoss’ market-leading offers in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT have the power to deliver an outstanding experience to the customers of telecommunications, media and technology organizations. I believe that Glenn’s leadership and vision, combined with Synchronoss’ powerful product sets, present a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution as it transforms the enormous opportunities before it into long-term growth for shareholders.”

Rinne is a non-profit board member of Curing Kids Cancer, the Washburn University Foundation and Wycliffe Associates. She was named to the Fierce Wireless “Top 10 Most Influential Women in Wireless” list for the years 2011 through 2014, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Washburn University.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Adtran Will Be a 5G Winner, Says Analyst
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/19/2018
Trump Trashes EU's $5B Google Fine
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Infinera, Coriant Hear a $430M Siren Song of Synergy
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/23/2018
Sensors Working Overtime: T-Mobile NB-IoT Goes Nationwide
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/19/2018
Comcast, Charter Bail on Sinking Mets
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 7/23/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
When You Ask for Tech Help Yet Again... Click Here
...your IT rep makes this face.
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives