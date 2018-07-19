AT&T Vet Kris Rinne Joins the Synchronoss Board of Directors

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms, today announced that Kris Rinne has been elected to Synchronoss’ board of directors.

Rinne, who held a number of senior executive positions at AT&T’s family of companies over the course of almost four decades, most recently served as senior vice president, network and product planning, at AT&T Services, Inc. In this role, she was responsible for leading the team charged with planning the technology evolution of AT&T’s global IP backbone, the wireless network, wireless device requirements and certification, as well as the technical solutions for the company’s products and services.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Kris to Synchronoss as our newest board member,” said Glenn Lurie, Chief Executive Officer and President of Synchronoss. “Kris is a true telecom pioneer whose name is rightly associated with many industry firsts, including the world’s first wide-scale deployment of high-speed mobile data networks, the launch of one of the first distributed architectures of 4G LTE and the original iPhone. I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Kris for much of my career and am excited to have her innovative thinking added to our board.”

Rinne, who retired from AT&T in 2014, brought early leadership in deploying GSM technology in the United States, setting the stage for the success of the 3GPP family of technologies. While with AT&T, she served many roles, including heading the company’s network technologies organization. A “Women in Technology” Hall-of-Famer, as well as a member of the “Wireless Hall of Fame,” Rinne formerly held the posts of vice president of technology strategy for SBC Wireless and managing director of operations at Southwestern Bell Mobile Services. Her contributions to the industry also include serving as chairperson of the Board of Governors at 3G Americas, LLC, and the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS).

“I’m both delighted and honored to join Synchronoss’ dynamic and talented board,” said Rinne. “Synchronoss’ market-leading offers in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT have the power to deliver an outstanding experience to the customers of telecommunications, media and technology organizations. I believe that Glenn’s leadership and vision, combined with Synchronoss’ powerful product sets, present a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution as it transforms the enormous opportunities before it into long-term growth for shareholders.”

Rinne is a non-profit board member of Curing Kids Cancer, the Washburn University Foundation and Wycliffe Associates. She was named to the Fierce Wireless “Top 10 Most Influential Women in Wireless” list for the years 2011 through 2014, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Washburn University.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCR)