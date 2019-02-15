& cplSiteName &

Arris CEO Bruce McClelland to Be CommScope's COO When Deal Closes

2/15/2019
HICKORY, NC -- CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today announced two leadership appointments effective following the completion of CommScope’s acquisition of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS).

Upon closing, ARRIS Chief Executive Officer Bruce McClelland will join the CommScope leadership team as chief operating officer; and Morgan Kurk, CommScope’s current chief operating officer, will become chief technology officer of the combined organization. Kurk and McClelland will report to Eddie Edwards, CommScope president and chief executive officer.

“We continue to make progress to bring CommScope and ARRIS together and ensure we are better positioned to capitalize on emerging trends, including network convergence, fiber and mobility everywhere, 5G, and Internet of Things,” said Edwards. “Bruce and Morgan will play pivotal roles in leading our combined companies into a successful future. I look forward to working with both of them, along with the entire CommScope management team, in the years to come as we drive profitable growth in new and growing markets, provide end-to-end wired and wireless communications infrastructure solutions and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders.”

On November 8, 2018, CommScope announced an agreement to acquire ARRIS International plc in an all-cash transaction for $31.75 per share, or a total purchase price of approximately $7.4 billion, including the repayment of debt. As previously announced, following completion of the combination, Eddie Edwards will continue in his role as president and chief executive officer of CommScope, with other members of the ARRIS leadership team joining the combined company. The transaction remains on track to close in the first half of 2019.

