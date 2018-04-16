Amino Names New Global Marketing VP

CAMBRIDGE, UK -- Amino, the IP/Cloud video software and device specialist, has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Jamie Mackinlay as its new Global VP Marketing.

Jamie has more than 20 years’ experience in the telecoms, media and technology sector fulfilling a number of executive roles in sales and marketing. Most recently, he was SVP of Sales, Marketing and Business Development at ADB Global and prior to that worked for Paywizard, Orbital Software Group and O2 (Telefonica).

In his new role, he will have responsibility for marketing, product marketing and partner management. He also becomes a member of the company’s executive team, reporting to SVP Sales and Marketing David Perez, who joined Amino in January of this year.

