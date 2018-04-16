Adtran Appoints John Neville as Senior Vice President of Sales

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced that John Neville has been appointed as senior vice president of sales.

Neville brings extensive account strategy and executive sales experience working with the world’s largest service providers, leading cable operators and innovative rural carriers that are advancing communities with next-generation communication capabilities and services. Neville joined ADTRAN as head of business development. His responsibilities expanded to include European and Asian sales organizations. This appointment now extends his responsibilities to global sales functions across the company.

“ADTRAN has benefited from John’s leadership and vision in building key alliances and strategic customer partnerships,” ADTRAN Chairman and CEO Tom Stanton said. “John has a strong track record for building customer and partner relationships and he brings considerable experience to ADTRAN in business strategy, planning, alliance development and global sales growth.”

In addition to serving in executive management at Ericsson, Neville has served in leadership roles at Nortel and Honeywell Bull, as well as Bell Atlantic, NYNEX and Cox Cable. Neville is well-versed in all aspects of the fixed and wireless communications industry and will lead ADTRAN’s commitment to help service providers advance communications to realize the full potential of the network.

Charles Marsh, formerly senior vice president sales, has elected to leave the company to pursue other interests.

