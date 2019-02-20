& cplSiteName &

Accedian Appoints Ostiguy as Exec Chairman, Joannou as CEO

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
2/20/2019
MONTREAL, CANADA -- Accedian, the market leader in Network Performance Management Solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Patrick Ostiguy, the Company’s founder, as Executive Chairman of the Board. Dion Joannou, who previously occupied the role of Chief Operating Officer at Accedian, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Joannou has also been appointed as a Board Director. In his new role, Mr. Ostiguy will devote his focus to customers and partners while working with Mr. Joannou to shape the vision and strategy of the company. Mr. Joannou will work closely with Mr. Ostiguy, the Leadership Team, and the Board to lead the company through its next phase of growth and overall success.

Under Mr. Joannou’s leadership, Accedian will continue to pursue its vision of empowering service providers and enterprises with exceptional end-to-end network and application performance visibility that radically improves user experience and grows profitability.

Dion brings a wealth of industry-specific commercialization expertise to Accedian. Prior to joining Accedian, Dion served for 2 years as Senior Vice President of Sales, Network Service Enablement (NSE) at Viavi (previously JDSU) in the field of Network Performance Assurance. Prior to this, Dion worked at Nortel Networks for 14 years where he held a number of high-level leadership positions overseeing sales, commercialization, operations, support and marketing in the IP and Wireless businesses.

