Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G

BT to hire 400 graduates and apprentices

News Analysis
Comment (0)

BT has announced plans to welcome over 400 graduates and apprentices during its September 2023 intake, who will work in areas including engineering, customer service, cybersecurity and applied research. The intake should also boost the firm's 5G buildout across the UK, according to BT.

The telecom incumbent has been focusing on growing its talent pool, having recruited 2,600 apprentices and graduates in the last four years. It was ranked third in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers ranking, with apprentices forming 6.2% of the company's workforce as of March 2022. BT also said it is investing in other initiatives to support young people and jobseekers, such as the FastFutures digital skills program for recent high school or university graduates.

BT announces September intake of graduates and apprentices. (Source: BT)
BT announces September intake of graduates and apprentices.
(Source: BT)

This latest news follows plans announced in July to hire 2,800 staff for BT's digital arm. Only 1,000 of these positions were to be UK-based, however, with the rest located in India. The telecom incumbent's workforce has continued to shrink since 2018, when it counted over 106,000 employees, compared with 98,400 at the end of 2022. This reduction falls short of the 13,000 jobs it planned to cut as of 2018, although hiring has taken place in the meantime. Some more positions may also vanish in future.

Savings, strikes and a glimmer of automation on the horizon

In November, BT stepped up its cost reduction target from £2.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) to £3 billion ($3.7 billion), but claimed most of the savings would be achieved by supply chain efficiencies, while staff reductions would come mainly in the form of natural losses. In the same month, however, the company also agreed to increase annual pay to roughly 85% of its UK workforce by £1,500 ($1,856) per employee, following industrial action by staff hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.

One of the issues BT is facing is low revenues per employee. On this metric, the company is well behind its European peers, such as Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Orange.

In the long run, BT is hoping to pursue significant automation, as per remarks made in 2021 by its then chief network architect Neil McRae. This may reduce the need for new staff in the coming years, although such promises have so far been slow to materialize in all markets.

Related posts:

— Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
C-BAND Is Here – Will My Radio Work?
Seamless Connectivity Fuels Industrial Innovation – Forrester Report
The importance of collaboration in creating next generation technology
Achieving low power 5G Open RAN Radios
Disaggregation Ahead, Open RAN Challenges and Opportunities. A Panel with ADI, Vodafone, Facebook, Marvel
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Beamformer Antenna Technology
TIP OpenRAN: Toward Disaggregated Mobile Networking
nGenius Business Analytics: Deliver Subscriber Analytics Like a Rock Star!
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
February 14, 2023 Achieve Your Growth Potential with Next-Gen Content Delivery
February 15, 2023 Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 16, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting the Edge on Edge Computing
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Telco vs. Cable: Who comes out on top? By Cheenu Seshadri, Managing Partner, Three Horizon Advisors
Don't worry about the government? By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE