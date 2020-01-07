Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

BT reports on 100 days of lockdown solitude

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 7/1/2020
Comment (0)

As the UK hits the 100 day coronavirus lockdown mark, BT and mobile arm EE have gathered some insights on emerging trends and data-usage patterns.

In a commissioned online survey, conducted by Opinion Matters, more than half of respondents said they had been using technology more often since COVID-19 had shut workplaces across the country.

Over a third agreed they had discovered new digital skills, and would keep using them after lockdown.

Booking virtual appointments, mobile banking and online GP services are among the more popular new ways of doing things in a pandemic.

Tech on trend
BT and EE's network patterns revealed certain trends as well, but perhaps not so surprising given these have been well-documented elsewhere.

Zoom users on EE's network increased fivefold during lockdown compared to earlier in 2020, for example, although the old-fashioned phone call is still the favored way for "loved ones" to keep in touch. There was a 90% increase in calls lasting over five minutes compared to February.

There's been a bit of a surge in dating app usage too. EE said the likes of Tinder, Bumble, Match, Hinge and Grindr saw over 70% more users in June, compared to the beginning of lockdown.

With long commutes on hold for many, work days are starting later, with the spike in Wi-Fi calls shifting from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., with 11 a.m. still peak call time.

Duvet days: Working from home has meant more free time – and getting to grips with technology. (Source: Annie Spratt on Unsplash)
Duvet days: Working from home has meant more free time – and getting to grips with technology.
(Source: Annie Spratt on Unsplash)

Mass migration
In May, BT claimed it undertook one of the UK's biggest office-to-home working migration projects, with nearly 10,000 consumer call center staff from BT, EE and Plusnet (a quad-play provider owned by BT) becoming virtual call centers.

The 100-day report card gave no specific mention on network performance – but the implication was that everything was fine on that score – and looked to be more a PR opportunity than anything else.

"From keeping connected to staying educated and entertained, I'm proud that we've served the nation,” boasted Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

As with many other operators, BT and EE have offered various discounts and offers – invariably targeted at those most in need – to help weather the COVID-19 storm.

Where BT has taken a firm lead, however, is executive pay.

A couple of months ago, CEO Philip Jansen revealed he will donate his salary – for the next six months at least – to the UK's National Health Service to help it in the fight against COVID-19, and to businesses affected by the crisis in his local community.

BT further pledged at the time to continue paying its employees in full "for the foreseeable future," complete with an annual 1.5% pay increase for non-managerial staff (though managers won't get theirs).

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE