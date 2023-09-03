Ziply Fiber acquires Ptera, a fiber and fixed wireless service provider

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Ziply Fiber today announced an agreement to acquire Ptera, Inc, a fiber Internet and fixed wireless internet provider serving four counties across Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. The acquisition, Ziply's fourth since June 2022, is scheduled to close later this year, pending regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Liberty Lake, WA, Ptera serves more than 4,000 customers in the cities of Airway Heights, Cheney, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake, Otis Orchards and more. All Ptera employees will join the Ziply Fiber team as part of the acquisition.

Current Ptera customers will not see any immediate changes to their service or working relationships. Once the acquisition officially closes (which can take months), customers will benefit from expanded customer service capabilities and access to new products such as SD-WAN and improved network management capabilities.

