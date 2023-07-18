Zayo expands infrastructure with new dark fiber routes

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., continues to lead the charge for communications infrastructure industry's growth with continued investment in its leading global network. The company today announced a series of expansions to its independent fiber network infrastructure, including new long-haul dark fiber routes, increased fiber capacity for existing routes, additional 400 Gbps (400G)-enabled routes and new IP points of presence (PoPs), enabling customers to continue connecting what's next.

Investment and Growth in Long-Haul Capacity

In April, Zayo unveiled significant plans to grow and modernize its network, including the addition of nearly 3,000 route miles and more than 700,000 fiber miles to its global network. The company has begun building these new long-haul dark fiber routes to provide its customers with diverse routing options and a customizable, robust and scalable network. The new routes are built entirely underground to provide customers the highest level of security and redundancy.

Zayo's newest long-haul dark fiber routes include:

St. Louis to Indianapolis: Expands connectivity in these growing markets, bypassing the heavily trafficked Chicago metro area with four In-Line Amplification (ILA) sites in key markets along the route.

Chicago to Omaha Overbuild: Provides the most direct route between Denver and Chicago, including a new high fiber count cable that connects 11 ILA sites in strategic markets, facilitating seamless network connections for customers. As a heavily used route, this overbuild will allow for more capacity.

Network Modernization with 400G

400G routes provide better routing performance, stability, high bandwidth and reduced pricing for Zayo's customers. The enhanced capacity from these routes supports customers with exponential growth needs driven by emerging technologies like 5G, generative AI, cloud adoption, IoT and edge computing.

With four new 400G-enabled routes made operational in the second quarter of 2023 and two more slated for completion in Q3, Zayo is expanding high-bandwidth options between key cities, including:

Las Vegas to Phoenix

Kansas City to Indianapolis

Dallas to East St Louis

Albany to Boston

Denver to Dallas (a direct route scheduled for completion in Q3 2023)

Atlanta to DC (scheduled for completion in Q3 2023)

IP Infrastructure Improvements

To enhance overall customer experience, Zayo has bolstered its infrastructure with new IP PoPs that ensure a more seamless and uninterrupted communication experience for its customers. Zayo has added 14 neutral data centers in Q1 and nine in Q2 across North America, including:

Q1

1050 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC, Canada

8636 S Peoria St, Englewood, CO, USA

1400 Federal Blvd, Carteret, NJ, USA

525 D St NW, Quincy, WA, USA

23403 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake, WA, USA

179 Social Hall Ave, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

3011 Lafayette St, Santa Clara, CA, USA

1 Enterprise Ave N, Secaucus, NJ, USA

400 Minuteman Rd, Andover, MA, USA

1275 K St NW, Washington, DC, USA

2220 De La Cruz Blvd, Santa Clara, CA, USA

5660 W Badura Ave (NAP15), Las Vegas, NV, USA

Q2

1250 Boul Rene-Levesque O, Montreal, QC, Canada

3015 Winona Ave, Burbank, CA, USA

3011 S 52nd St, Tempe, AZ, USA

5225 W Capovilla Ave, Las Vegas, NV, USA

8375 Dominion Pkwy, Plano, TX

6653 Pinecrest Dr, Plano, TX

3470 Gabel Rd, Billings, MT, USA

6428 Westwood Blvd, Orlando, FL, USA

Zayo is one of the only communications infrastructure providers actively pursuing new building and modernization of its infrastructure. In June, Zayo was awarded a $92.9M grant from the National Telecommunications and Information (NTIA) Middle Mile Program-the only national provider to receive funding-to expand network infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities across eight states. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Zayo has also continued to expand its global footprint, including new connections for its high-capacity network across Europe, Mexico, and South America.

