WOW kicks off fiber construction in Michigan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has begun construction in Michigan to bring its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to consumers in Livingston, Genesee and Oakland counties in the coming months. The company expects to add more than 80,000 new homes in Michigan, increasing the number of targeted homes passed as part of the Greenfield expansion initiative to 260,000, towards its goal of passing more than 400,000 new homes by 2027.

The addition of these communities is part of the company's larger Greenfield initiative with the most recent build-outs occurring in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina, which are well underway and showing strong results. Preliminary work has begun in these new Michigan areas to bring WOW!'s state-of-the-art services and exceptional customer service to residents and businesses seeking more flexible and reliable broadband access. The first communities to benefit from WOW!'s all-fiber network expansion include Brighton, Milford, Commerce Township, Wixom and Hartland.

Read the full press release here.



