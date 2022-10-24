WOW expands fiber network in Alabama

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it's bringing its reliable, state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to residents in Headland, Alabama.

When network construction is complete in Headland, consumers will have access to WOW!'s symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gig. Simultaneous upload and download speeds allow customers to stream, game and video conference without interference. Not only will customers have access to WOW!'s fastest most reliable Internet speeds to date, but they can also add-on WOW!'s Whole-Home WiFi solution, WOW tv+, mobile and landline phone services to any high-speed data plan. WOW! Business customers can also rely on WOW! as a trusted partner for the fastest speeds in the market that fit any budget.

WOW! currently offers services to residents in the Dothan area and several other cities in Alabama. This fiber Edge-out into Headland marks a significant step for the company as they continue to bring high-speed Internet and exceptional customer service to even more residents in the Dothan area.

Read the full announcement here.

