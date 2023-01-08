Windstream Wholesale announces cooperation agreement with ConnectiviTree

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Wholesale (Windstream), an optical technology leader in fast and flexible advanced solutions, announced today a cooperation agreement with ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG ("ConnectiviTree".) Under this agreement, Windstream will leverage access to the planned ConnectiviTree pan-European network and the wider ConnectiviTree Global Alliance Network. This partnership will allow Windstream to offer enhanced high-speed optical transport to their service provider partners and their large enterprise customers, expanding their global services and enabling high-speed optical transport for the ConnectiviTree fiber network footprint in the United States.

Windstream Wholesale has an impressive U.S. network presence, continuously expanding with multiple fiber construction builds underway, including the Beach Route, a new build from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Jacksonville, Florida, of 864 count fiber and 651 route miles; CanAm2, another new build from New York City to Montreal of 432 count fiber and 455 route miles, and an extension of its T-Rock Express route from Tulsa to Little Rock, Arkansas, into Memphis for 432 count fiber and 472 route miles. With another major initiative to increase data center connections for further network expansion, Windstream Wholesale's network footprint is expanding and strengthening to meet current and future customer demand.

Windstream's innovative Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream's Network Intelligence functions, and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users. Their long-haul optical networks that currently provide up to 400G wave services and will support 800G transmission in the future and cutting-edge, customer-facing iconnect portal combined with a radically transparent, fast & flexible mindset are the optimal addition to ConnectiviTree and their Global Alliance.

