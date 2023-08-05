Windstream debuts next-gen 400G

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Wholesale, an optical technology leader in fast and flexible advanced solutions, is announcing another industry-leading achievement that goes beyond the next generation of 400G. Coined "Regional Rapid Fiber," the group's unique co-development of ZR+ pluggables is enabling the first flexible, regional 400G wave services and offering point-to-point connections within multiple regional sites across Windstream's Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON).

Windstream Wholesale set the industry pace in August 2020, becoming the first to market 400G after successfully completing a 400G LR8 trial (with Everstream). Coverage expanded coast to coast across multiple routes in June 2022 and is now increasing from 80 400G points of presence (POPs) to over 120 400G POPs by year-end. This extensive, three-year, real-world service experience, combined with trusted engineering and technology expertise, led to an exclusive partnership with II-IV (now Coherent Corp) resulting in the co-development and industry-first launch of 400G powered by ZR+ coherent technology.

The Regional Rapid Fiber with ZR+ technology 400G wave service provides customers the freedom to add circuits for flexibility and redundancy, expanding beyond the point-to-point, coast-to-coast connectivity model and focusing on multi-point connections within a regional radius. Connectivity is accessible within approximately 50 regional POPs across Windstream's ICON network affording customers the following:

pre-deployed 400G capacity for rapid turn-up;

unique service flexibility, including technical proof of performance options;

short-term, event-based 400G options but priced like long-term services;

risk-free migration path from 100G to 400G;

capacity reservation service, and

dual, diverse, economic 400G wave options.

The new Regional Rapid Fiber 400G wave service is slated for network deployment and customer turn-up in early summer 2023.

Windstream Wholesale sets the bar high in industry technical standards with an experienced approach to technology and engineering. Heavy investment in research and development has resulted in better quality products and services, lessening customer risk. The group's Regional Rapid Fiber ZR+ 400G offering includes no-risk trials to ensure comfort for a customer's engineering and network operations team by allowing the validation of service viability.

Read the full press release here.

Windstream