WideOpenWest pitches YouTube TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced YouTube TV is now available to its entire footprint. Earlier this year, WOW! signed an agreement with Google to offer YouTube TV as its live television offering, allowing consumers to purchase WOW!'s fastest, most reliable Internet, together with the industry-leading streaming service, for significantly less than the cost of a traditional cable subscription and all on one convenient WOW! monthly bill.

WOW!'s residential video customers can take advantage of special promotional offers to purchase YouTube TV with its robust channel lineup and add-on content services, including Spanish-language packages and NFL Sunday Ticket, now exclusively offered by YouTube and YouTube TV, along with interactive features such as the ability to catch up with key plays, multiview, check out real-time stats and more.

"By bundling YouTube TV with WOW! Internet, we continue to execute on our broadband-first strategy and further uphold our commitment to deliver an exceptional WOW! experience for new and current customers," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We pride ourselves in offering the best products at the best value and we believe this will be a game-changer for our customers looking for a robust TV experience at a much lower cost than traditional cable."

Read the full press release here.

