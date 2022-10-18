Sign In Register
Wi-Fi Alliance names Kevin Robinson CEO following Figueroa's retirement

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/18/2022
AUSTIN, Texas – Wi-Fi Alliance® announced the appointment of Kevin Robinson as President and Chief Executive Officer. Robinson will assume the role on October 20, 2022, upon the retirement of Edgar Figueroa. Figueroa served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2007 and announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

Robinson is a 15-year veteran of Wi-Fi Alliance and stands uniquely poised to lead the organization's 900+ member companies in its next chapter of global impact. Serving as Wi-Fi Alliance's VP of Marketing for the last 7 years, Robinson has led many of the organization's most transformative initiatives and has been a leading ambassador for promoting Wi‑Fi and Wi‑Fi Alliance as a collaboration forum worldwide. Prior to joining Wi-Fi Alliance, Robinson served as a Captain in the Infantry of the United States Army. Robinson steps into the CEO role with a passion for leading the next Wi-Fi renaissance — relentlessly making the case for essential spectrum for Wi-Fi, listening to the needs of a vibrant and diverse Wi-Fi industry, and ushering in the next wave of market innovation that only Wi-Fi can deliver.

As Wi-Fi Alliance drives adoption and evolution of Wi-Fi, Robinson plans to lead from a place of industry outreach and unification. He plans to focus on three particular areas: securing sufficient, harmonized global Wi‑Fi spectrum, deepening engagement and cohesion across the broader Wi-Fi ecosystem, and evolving the Wi-Fi Alliance organization to ensure it is as nimble as the industry it serves.

With 900+ member companies, Wi-Fi Alliance is on the forefront of driving Wi-Fi technology adoption. Robinson is committed to maintaining the vibrancy of the organization, and to actively recruiting the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to participate in Wi-Fi Alliance. Robinson will help Wi-Fi Alliance expand global awareness of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ and evolve as a premier collaboration forum, leading a new era of spectrum policy and amplifying the economics made possible by wireless connectivity.

Wi-Fi Alliance

