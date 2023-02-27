The Divide: WBA's Tiago Rodrigues on Wi-Fi spectrum and the goal of OpenRoaming

The Divide: WBA's Tiago Rodrigues on Wi-Fi spectrum and the goal of OpenRoaming2/27/2023
In this episode, we hear from Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), a nonprofit organization working to improve Wi-Fi technologies and services worldwide.
We discuss the importance of Wi-Fi access and harmonizing standards, as well as the relevance of emerging technologies like WBA's OpenRoaming to closing the digital divide, and why WBA is pushing governments to open more Wi-Fi spectrum or risk widening the global connectivity gap.
Here are a few topics discussed in this episode:
- About the Wireless Broadband Alliance and its research on the digital divide (1:12)
- What OpenRoaming is, and how it can broaden access to Wi-Fi (6:19)
- How OpenRoaming may complement residential broadband services (9:26)
- OpenRoaming is gaining traction with "major players" like Samsung (11:11)
- Why WBA is pushing for additional Wi-Fi spectrum worldwide (16:37)
- How Advantage Health Hospitals is using OpenRoaming at its clinics (18:15)
For an unedited transcript of this conversation, click the caption button in the video toolbar.
— Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "The Divide" podcast.