T‑Mobile and Delta Air Lines join forces to deliver free in‑flight Wi‑Fi

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Delta Air Lines announced SkyMiles Members flying Delta, regardless of their wireless provider, can get fast, free Wi-Fi all flight long. Both T-Mobile and Delta share the importance of staying connected wherever life leads — even at 30,000 feet. This partnership fuels the vision for a more connected travel experience for all.

Travel is expected to soar in 2023, with over two-thirds of people feeling more optimistic about traveling this year compared to last. And staying connected is such a major priority that more than half of global travelers say having a phone and connectivity is non-negotiable. And that's where T-Mobile and Delta come in. Kick back, scroll, stream and say goodbye to in-flight FOMO.

Free Wi-Fi will be rolling out to most domestic mainline Delta flights starting February 1, with more than 700 aircraft expected to offer free Wi-Fi by the end of 2023. Expansion to international and regional routes is expected by the end of 2024. The service includes free Wi-Fi all flight long — available on smartphones, tablets and laptops. To connect, passengers simply need to log in to their Delta SkyMiles account – or sign up for free – while on the ground or on the plane.

What's more, Delta's in-flight Wi-Fi connection portal will be refreshed later this spring with the airline's new Delta Sync Exclusives hub, which will bring the vision of more personalized travel to life. T-Mobile's partnership with Delta will enable this new SkyMiles-unlocked mobile platform launching later this year that will feature personalized content, entertainment, exclusive offers and more, from brands customers know and love.

