T-Mobile launches secure Wi-Fi business app

BELLEVUE, Wash. – T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the Secure Wi-Fi mobile app is now available for T-Mobile for Business customers — yet ANOTHER benefit that T-Mobile is bringing eligible business customers at no extra cost. Secure Wi-Fi, developed by Mobolize, is a set-and-forget app that, when connected to public Wi-Fi, automatically helps protect customers' data and enhance their experience on their smartphone — anywhere in the world. Announced as part of T-Mobile's latest Un-carrier move, Coverage Beyond, it's perfect for when customers need to get work done on-the-go and want to use public Wi-Fi. And, it's free with Business Advanced, Ultimate and Ultimate+ for iPhone plans.

