Nokia and Balitower provide premium in-home Wi-Fi in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia – Nokia today announced that Balitower, a leading provider of telecommunication tower and network infrastructure in Indonesia, will use Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 to provide high-speed internet to home users under a three-year frame contract. The project marks the first deployment of a mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution in Indonesia. Nokia's Beacon 2 will allow the end users to enjoy high-speed internet throughout the premises and easily deploy and manage the Wi-Fi network through a mobile application.

Nokia WiFi Beacon 2 will allow Balitower to provide the end users with an intelligent, self-organizing and self-healing mesh system equipped with Wi-Fi management capabilities in the cloud. Nokia Beacon supports Wi-Fi 6, with higher speeds and lower latency, and enables Balitower to provide a consistently superior experience in every corner of the home.

Balitower is already using Nokia fiber access nodes, fiber modems and WiFi Beacon 1 to provide in-home Wi-Fi to its customers. The new deployment will enable extended coverage and enhance the end-user experience by delivering an intelligent mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution for homes.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia