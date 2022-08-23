Michigan Broadband Services taps Adtran for managed Wi-Fi

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that Michigan Broadband Services is leveraging a combination of Adtran's market-leading technologies to deliver and manage high-speed broadband services to residential and business subscribers. Adtran is enabling the service provider to deploy an end-to-end fiber broadband solution that guarantees unmatched customer experience and continuous connectivity to all devices in subscribers' homes.

Michigan Broadband Services is an internet service provider that serves rural communities. In fact, in many regions it is the only internet provider. While high-speed internet connectivity is a rare luxury in many rural towns, Michigan Broadband Services wanted to ensure its customers had the same or better quality of connectivity as any other market across Michigan. It worked with local township supervisors, elected officials and state broadband offices to help the entire community understand the impact broadband can have on local development and opportunities.

To achieve its vision of high-speed broadband, Michigan Broadband Services selected the Adtran 10G fiber access platform with Combo PON technology to build a scalable fiber network foundation that will support subscriber capacity demands today and in the future. Adtran's cloud software provides Michigan Broadband Services with an AI-driven, adaptive Wi-Fi management solution that makes it simple to ensure Wi-Fi performance, provide best-in-class customer care and increase broadband network quality.

