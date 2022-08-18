Extreme Networks launches Wi-Fi 6E outdoor access point

MORRISVILLE, N.C. – Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today introduced the Extreme AP5050: the industry's first outdoor Wi-Fi 6E Outdoor Access Point (AP) optimized for deployment across outdoor venues, convention centers, hospital and university campuses and large stadiums, among others. T

he AP5050 delivers enhanced wireless experiences, faster speeds and reduced interference and enables large outdoor venues to operate across up to three times as much spectrum as previous generations of Wi-Fi. The AP5050 also helps customers future-proof their networks with infrastructure designed to support next-generation, high bandwidth applications and IoT devices to dramatically improve operations and consumer experiences, while creating a foundation to monetize new mobile services.

Key facts and benefits:

High-Speed Wi-Fi: The AP5050 delivers high-speed wireless connectivity optimized for high-density venue environments as well as bandwidth-intensive applications and devices used by both stadium/venue personnel and fans. Wi-Fi 6E has access to up to 1,200 MHz of spectrum which improves quality of service (QoS) in dense environments, optimizes the performance of new applications and creates better user experiences.

High-efficiency and performance: Specifically designed for high-density outdoor environments, the AP5050 has three 4x4:4 radios which provides high efficiency, high performance 802.11ax aggregate data rates up to 10 Gpbs. It combines Wi-Fi 6E, advanced security and AI/ML capabilities together in a single solution.

Enhanced security: Unlike other APs that scan only part-time, the AP5050 features a dedicated tri-frequency sensor that does a full-time scan for rogue devices, significantly minimizing the risk of vulnerability and attacks without compromising the performance of the network. The AP5050 also supports the latest Wi-Fi Alliance WPA3 security certification, a stateful DPI firewall for context-based access, Private Pre-Shared Key (PPSK) to secure IoT environments, Extreme Fabric Attach for automated provisioning and a location analytics sensor.

Read the full announcement here.

