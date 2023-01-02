Dell'Oro: Wireless LAN revenue to enter "digestion period" in 2024
News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/1/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Wireless LAN (WLAN) market is expected to grow another 12 percent year-over-year in 2023, after hitting a record high of $9 B in 2022. The industry was plagued by supply constraints in 2022 and manufacturers' backlogs ballooned to record levels.
Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year January 2023 Forecast Report:
- 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) adoption, which has been affected by the supply constraints, will continue to expand, peaking in 2024.
- The long stretch of quarters with year-over-year price increases will come to an end.
- Wi-Fi 6E volumes will continue to lag the adoption rate of prior Wi-Fi technologies, while the new 6 GHz ecosystem develops. The first enterprise class 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) APs are expected to ship before the end of 2023.
- The Asia-Pacific region will outpace the WLAN growth rate of the other macro regions.
- Public Cloud WLAN solutions are growing faster than the market, with an anticipated 2022-2027 CAGR of 10 percent.
Read the full press release here.
