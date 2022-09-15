Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Leading Lights 2022 Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Wi-Fi

Dell'Oro: Sub-7 GHz 6G revenues to reach $10B to $20B by 2030

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/15/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a brand new report "RAN 2030" by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, the high-level technology trends that have shaped the radio access network (RAN) capex cycles over the past 30-plus years are expected to play a significant role in determining the nature of RAN investments over the coming decade. In addition, the availability of more spectrum, in combination with the evolving scope of the RAN forms the basis for the higher-than-historical growth rate projections – Fixed Wireless Access is already boosting the RAN market and enterprises are next. Following the 1 percent CAGR between 2000 and 2020, global RAN is projected to grow at a 2 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2030.

Additional highlights from the new RAN 2030 Advanced Research Report:

  • Sub-7 GHz 6G Revenues to reach $10 B to $20 B by 2030.
  • Operators and enterprises will continue to embrace the movement towards virtualization, openness, and automation. At the same time, the RAN is not the core and the transition will be gradual. Even with 6G, we foresee that a significant portion of the RAN market will be based on custom silicon and proprietary interfaces – Open RAN is projected to account for more than 20 percent of total RAN by the end of the forecast period.
  • Although private LTE/5G adoption has to date been underwhelming, we still envision a world in which enterprises utilize both the unlicensed and licensed spectrums to solve their connectivity needs. Global private wireless RAN revenues are projected to approach $2 B by 2030.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's RAN 2030 Advanced Research Report offers a complete overview of the RAN market by region and by technology, with tables covering manufacturers' revenue for 5G NR and 6G by frequency, including Sub-7 GHz, cmWave, mmWave, and Sub-THz. The report also covers Open RAN, Virtualized RAN, small cells, Massive MIMO, and Private Wireless.

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
White Paper: Operators Embrace Virtualised, Open Networks with Agile Automation to Meet Future Demands
Poster: How Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) makes driving safer and MORE EFFICIENT
Poster: 5G brings smart factories to a new level
White Paper: Interactivity Test
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE