Dell'Oro: RAN still slow but stronger than expected in Q1 2023
News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/18/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings show that the slower momentum that has characterized the broader 2G-5G Radio Access Network (RAN) market since Q4 2021 extended into Q1 2023, spurring the overall RAN market to record a six consecutive quarter of more stable trends.
Additional highlights from the Q1 2023 RAN report:
- Top 5 RAN Q1 2023 RAN suppliers include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.
- Top 4 RAN Q1 2023 RAN suppliers outside of China include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung.
- Nokia recorded the highest growth rate among the top 5 suppliers, while Ericsson and Samsung both lost some ground in the first quarter.
- The report also shows that Nokia's RAN revenue share outside of China has been trending upward over the past five quarters.
- The Asia Pacific RAN market has been revised upward to reflect the higher baseline in India.
Read the full press release here.
