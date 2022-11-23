Dell'Oro: RAN declines again

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, preliminary findings suggest the slower momentum that characterized the Radio Access Network (RAN) market in the first half of 2022 extended into the third quarter. The data in the 3Q 2022 report indicate that the overall 2G-5G RAN market, declined year-over-year for a second consecutive quarter.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2022 RAN report:

Top 5 global suppliers in the quarter include Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung.

Top 4 suppliers outside of China in the quarter include Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, and Samsung.

Nokia's RAN revenue shares improved sequentially for a third consecutive quarter.

Short-term RAN prospects have been revised downward to reflect weaker-than-expected developments in the first three quarters of 2022. Global RAN revenues are now projected to decline at a low-single-digit rate in 2023, underpinned by surging RAN investments in India and more challenging comparisons in China, Europe, and North America.

