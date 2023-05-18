Dell'Oro: Microwave transmission equipment market forecasted to grow 5% in 2023

REDWOOD CITY – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Microwave Transmission equipment market is forecast to grow 5 percent in 2023. Demand for E-band systems, which are capable of transmitting data at rates up to 20 Gbit/s, is expected to dramatically increase this year. E/V Band shipment volumes are predicted to grow 35 percent year-over-year.

Highlights from the Q1 2023 Microwave Transmission & Mobile Backhaul Quarterly Report:

Microwave Transmission market growth in 2023 will be driven by higher demand in both mobile backhaul and the Vertical markets.

Huawei held the highest share in the quarter and trailing four-quarter period. The manufacturers with the next highest shares were Ericsson, Nokia, and Ceragon.

Aviat Networks announced the intent to acquire NEC's wireless backhaul business. The addition of NEC's microwave business could improve Aviat's share rank from top-six to top-three.

Microwave transmission equipment demand significantly increased in the Indian region. Compared to the same period a year ago, microwave revenue nearly doubled in Q1 2023.

