Dell'Oro: Cisco unleashes a surge of WLAN shipments in 4Q 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, enterprise class Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenues defied gravity in the fourth quarter of 2022, hitting a record $3 Billion, with a marked contraction in sales to China. Cisco shipped more WLAN units than it ever has, thanks to supply constraints which are improving, if not fully resolved.

Additional highlights from the 4Q 2022 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

Average unit prices, heavily influenced by product mixes, are expected to peak in 2023.

Public Cloud managed solutions are still taking market share from Premises and Private Cloud managed solutions, although the growth gap narrowed in 4Q 2022.

Wi-Fi 6 access points continue to increase their penetration of the market, but have not yet peaked in adoption rate.

While regulators and industry participants are finalizing their positions on the use of the 6 GHz band leading up to the World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC'23) in Dubai, enterprise class Wi-Fi 6E adoption is lagging that of previous technologies.

The first enterprise class Wi-Fi 7 access point has been advertised, and enterprises are already placing their orders for the new technology.

